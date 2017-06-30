19°
REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

Hamish Broome
| 30th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people". Marc Stapelberg

FIVE years ago Byron Bay woman Nyoli Scobie was living the kind of jetsetting luxury life most people dream about, but unbeknown to her, it was too good to be true.

The former advertising sales rep was living in Hollywood doing million-dollar deals with clients who were fighting in their rush to sign on the dotted line.

She couldn't believe her luck.

But this was a scheme that would wreak financial ruin on hundreds of unwitting investors in Australia, the Middle East, and North America.

For Ms Scobie it all started in February 2012, when she responded to a sales job advertisement for a company called Glamour Nail and invited to a luxury Coopers Shoot mansion where she was given an offer too good to refuse.

'More money than we'd ever thought of in our lives'

"We were promised we were going to earn more money than we'd ever thought of in our lives, and we were going to travel the world," she said.

The "entrepreneur" who called himself Daniel Hannah told them about a revolutionary vending machine which could paint polish on nails and print intricate images on them.

It was a brilliant invention but there was just one problem - it didn't really exist. It hadn't been made.

But Ms Scobie didn't know that then. She jumped at the opportunity, and within weeks had sold hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in licensing agreements for the machine covering Australia.

 

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people". Marc Stapelberg

 

In April 2012 she was flown to Dubai, put up at one of the best hotels, and tasked with selling millions of dollars in distribution rights across the Middle East.

"I sold distribution rights into Lebanon ... the whole of the UAE, and I was working on Saudi Arabia and Oman. I'm dealing with people with a lot of money and power," she said.

"I had such belief in this machine I was able to sell it to anyone ... I just passed on my utter belief. It was a bloody good idea."

Then in June she was sent to a massive licensing and distribution rights show in Las Vegas, to staff a lavish $500,000 stall to sell the machines for the first time to North America.

Warning: Don't look inside the box...

Mr Hannah had cobbled together a "prototype" machine which sales reps would use as an example of how the machine would work. But the reps were told never to look inside. Because all that was inside was a hair dryer taped in position to dry people's nails.

"But I was told this was the prototype I was working with and all the new (ones) were getting made in Korea," Ms Scobie said.

Everyone seemed to buy the story, because they loved the machine.

"I sold millions of dollars from February to July, I was on a roll," Ms Scobie said.

"I was working out of the Peninsula in Beverley Hills ... living in a suite, living on Sunset (Boulevard). Then he (Mr Hannah) got me a house in the Hollywood Hills, right near the Church of Scientology."

'We were all petrified' of the boss

It was around that time Ms Scobie started to get concerned phone calls from clients she had signed up a few months prior, asking where the machines were. The promised delivery date had been postponed at least three times.

That's when she was exposed to another side of Mr Hannah.

"We all knew there was something not right with him, because he would yell and scream at people ... we were all petrified (of) him," Ms Scobie said.

"When you took money from people, you were never allowed to speak to (customers) ever again ... that was the rule. But I kept breaking the rules ... being an honest person, behind his back I was actually speaking to these people."

Mr Hannah was so furious, he stopped paying her.

ACCC, ASIC 'didn't want to know'

In August, Ms Scobie left LA and returned to Australia, making up a story that her grandmother was dying.

She quietly contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission about Mr Hannah's activities, and they "didn't want to know", followed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and Channel Nine's A Current Affair, which both showed no interest.

Then in February 2013, Mr Hannah abruptly shut Glamour Nail's Byron Bay office.

"Everyone lost their jobs," Ms Scobie said.

It was then she found out the man she knew as Daniel Hannah had gone by a string of other aliases, and had a long track record of similar operations in Australia prior to Glamour Nail but had somehow been free to continue launching new ones.

A wanted man

The ACCC launched legal action against a "Daniel Albert" in the Federal Court in 2005 and 2006 over three fake technology products and sale of distributor rights for up to $160,000. Albert admitted he had misled and deceived 37 small business investors over the "business opportunities".

He was eventually arrested in New Zealand in 2015 and jailed for 15 months in December 2016 over a vending machine investment scheme in 2007 which netted more than $500,000 from a Christchurch man.

He faces deportation to Australia upon his imminent release, and is currently under active investigation from the NSW Police Fraud and Cybercrime Squad.

'It just wrecked people's lives all over the world'

Ms Scobie said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in the scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people" looking for ways to invest retirement money, or equity in their home.

She is still bewildered over the scale of the scheme.

"In one year we sold millions-of-millions of dollars worth of stuff which didn't even exist," Ms Scobie said.

She said victims of Mr Hannah's scheme included a Lennox Head family that lost their entire inheritance and retirement savings while another had a mental breakdown over the losses.

"People lost marriages ... a lady in Lebanon, her husband left her and took the kids. She was (removed) from the family," she said.

"It just wrecked people's lives all over the world."

NSW Police would not comment on the status of the investigation into Mr Hannah's activities, but said no charges had been laid.

 

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”. Marc Stapelberg
