Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council has seen a spike in its legal costs over the last three years.
Ballina Shire Council has seen a spike in its legal costs over the last three years.
News

REVEALED: Ballina council’s skyrocketing legal costs

Rebecca Lollback
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONGOING battles with developers have seen Ballina Shire Council's legal bills skyrocket over the past three years.

According to a report on the most recent legal matters, council staff acknowledged that costs had been "exceptionally high".

In 2017-18 the council spent $967,000 on legal costs, followed by $503,000 in 2018-19 and just over $1 million in the last financial year.

Those figures do not include lease documentation, property matters, contracts or staff time.

The council's planning and environmental health director, Matthew Wood, said staff always tried to work proactively with developers to overcome potential issues in an effort to avoid court proceedings.

"We would prefer not to go through a court process; the costs add up exponentially," he said.

"The other disadvantage of the court process is that it can take a considerable amount of time to get to a resolution months or even years."

According to a report to councillors, the major increase in costs has been "primarily due to council's ongoing legal cases with Intrapac, with approximately $1.6 million in legal costs incurred in respect to their developments during the last four years".

More than $750,000 has also been spent on a DA stoush with Palm Lake, but an order on costs in council's favour has not yet been determined.

Mr Wood said Intrapac had also commenced a challenge on the developer contributions at the new Aureus estate at Skennars Head.

That is expected to cost at least another $250,000.

ballina shire council legal costs northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extensive work under way in search for missing man

        Premium Content Extensive work under way in search for missing man

        News Officer from two police districts are trying to find a missing Lismore man.

        Popular carpark to get $100,000 upgrade from council

        Premium Content Popular carpark to get $100,000 upgrade from council

        News BALLINA council has identified that a number of carparks need to be improved.

        Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        News It seems like everyone in NSW wants a break, so expect more flights

        $21.7M initiative to help people who have had a stroke

        Premium Content $21.7M initiative to help people who have had a stroke

        News Last year, 253 stroke patients were admitted to Lismore hospital