Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.
A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.
Health

REVEALED: Alarming trend in local COVID tests

Adam Hourigan
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Clarence Valley has been COVID-19 free for months, and cases across the state are falling, but an alarming drop in our testing rates has authorities warning not to let our guard down.

While testing numbers accelerated through July and August, new figures released for the first half of September show testing numbers in most postcodes across the Clarence and Northern Rivers have declined dramatically.

>>> RELATED: How many are being tested in your postcode?

Data from NSW Health shows up to September 13 there were 5154 tests conducted across the Clarence and Northern Rivers.

This compares to 7427 for the same days in August across the region.

In the larger regions, the 2480 Lismore postcode still led the way on testing, falling from 1139 to 894 tests, while in the 2460 Grafton postcode, tests fell from 553 to 386.

It is a trend that has attracted the attention of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian as the figures mirror what is being seen across the state, particularly in Sydney, which has several hot spots.

 

"I am concerned about testing, with only 8,000 in the last 24 hours, and we really need the community to stay vigilant and not be complacent," she said on Tuesday.

>>> FRONT LINE: The lab that's through more than 20,000 tests for our area

"Families will be travelling through all parts of NSW so mobility will be increasing and families moving all across the state.

"It's really important for us to keep testing rates high to make sure that we control the spread ahead of the school holidays."

It was mirrored by Healthy North Coast CEO Julie Sturgess who urged people to get tested and continue physical distancing.

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.
A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

"We cannot let our guard down, testing is crucial to combating COVID-19," Ms Sturgess said. "The clinics are free and provide the opportunity for people to undergo assessment and testing in a safe environment, close to home. A simple test can help to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable community members."

Ms Sturgess said it was also important that people cover their coughs and sneezes and wash their hands often with soap and water.

Healthy North Coast has supported the establishment of GP-led COVID-19 respiratory clinics across the North Coast as part of the Australian Government's COVID-19 response.

 

Anti lockdown protestors pictured clashing with Police in Byron Bay.
Anti lockdown protestors pictured clashing with Police in Byron Bay.
coronavirus clarence coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirus testing covid-19 testing clinic healthy north coast
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

        Premium Content FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

        News The single-vehicle crash incinerated the driver on impact in what was described as “horrific” scenes.

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        News "The black watch that Theo was wearing wasn’t the one we thought"

        Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        Premium Content Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        News ONE Northern Rivers council is encouraging local businesses to get their staff into...

        5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        Premium Content 5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        News THE long-awaited Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass has officially opened, so...