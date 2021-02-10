Reusable cups made from coffee husks a must in Lennox Head

Williams St Kitchen & Bar manager Katie Stott, Lennox Chamber of Commerce treasurer Brad Pollard and Ballina Shire Council Waste Education Officer Samala Heart showing the new reusable cups.

Lennox Head cafes and residents have been asked to embrace a reusable container swap system using coffee cups made from up to 50 per cent husk.

Residents will purchase an initial cup and then they will be able to bring their old one and get a hot coffee in a fresh cup already washed and ready by the cafe.

The initiative aims to minimise the use of single-use coffee cups.

A dedicated app advises users what cafes are part of the project.

Williams St Kitchen & Bar is one of three cafes that signed up to use the cups, and

manager Katie Stott said she was very happy with the idea.

"We used to sell them, people really liked them, they are really nice looking, they are durable, they are well insulate, people like the fact the reuse a waste material," she said.

"All out takeaway containers and cups are biodegradable, but at the end of the day it's better if we also reduce the need for single use containers."

Ballina Shire Council and the Lennox Chamber of Commerce are asking Lennox Head residents to embrace Huskee cups.

Made from coffee waste, the cups come in three sizes and are dishwasher friendly, BPA-free and use universal lid and saucer.

The cups are made from 50 per cent polypropylene and up to 50 per cent coffee husk.

The company explained in its website that it used damaged or broken items that have reached end of life will be made into new products.

Council's Waste Education Officer Samala Heart said the initiative is part of their 'Reduce or Reuse' program.

"Our main goal is to support businesses, and therefore customers, to move towards a more circular economy," she said.

"Lennox is already known for its sustainable initiatives, so we must support it as a pioneer, and then hopefully expand it into other townships in the shire."

Lennox Chamber of Commerce treasurer Brad Pollard said many businesses in Lennox Head have a deep sense of the need to run ethical and environmental-friendly business.

"This aligns the values of the town with the actions of its people.

"The environment around us is very precious to us and we need to ensure we do as much as we can to keep it that way."