Menu
Login
Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final parliamentary speech tonight.
Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final parliamentary speech tonight.
Politics

Retiring Lismore MP to present final speech to parliament

Liana Turner
by
24th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

RETIRING Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final speech in parliament tonight.

The Nationals MP will have held the seat of Lismore for two decades when NSW goes to the polls, and he retires, in March next year.

He is expected to address the NSW Parliament for the final time in his valedictory speech this evening.

On his Facebook page, Mr George said loved ones would be with him for the occasion.

"It will be great to have my family, friends and staff in Sydney to celebrate," Mr George said.

lismore electorate northern rivers politics nsw parliament thomas george mp
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners