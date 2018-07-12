Retiree says being expected work to 70 'over the top'

LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT: Noel Bowley leads an active social life in retirement.

NOEL Bowley says he was fortunate he didn't have to wait until he was 70 to retire.

"I was lucky the Port Authority brought in a superannuation scheme years ago," Mr Bowley said.

"When it was introduced, I didn't realise the significance of it at the time, but it's been beneficial to me."

Mr Bowley was commenting in response to new information from the Australian Bureau of Statistics which shows the number of people over 65 still in the workforce has increased to 21 per cent as of 2016.

Mr Bowley said it was a bit "over the top" to expect people to work up to 70.

"It would be one thing to work to that age if you had an office job," he said.

"But if you had physical job such as a lawn mowing contractor or concreter, it would take a toll on your body."

He added that many retirees might not have a choice.

"I had constant employment during my working life," he said.

"But many people in casual work, or who changed jobs over the years, wouldn't have had the same financial back-up I got.

I don't think the government will ever be able to phase out the pension completely.

"Because there are so many people who wouldn't have accumulated enough super."

At 78 Mr Bowley was still quite active.

"I keep active socially, and travel a bit," he said.

"I'm also a volunteer at the Maritime Museum.

"But a day of volunteering can leave me feeling a bit tired on my feet."

His advice for anyone looking at retiring soon was to get involved with a seniors organisation.

"They usually have a financial help advice line to assess your status and give you beneficial advice," he said.

"I won't spend my kids' inheritance before I go."