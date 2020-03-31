Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Raj Sharma, owner of Roshni Indian Mackay, is giving away free meals to people who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.
Raj Sharma, owner of Roshni Indian Mackay, is giving away free meals to people who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.
Food & Entertainment

Restaurant’s free meals to jobless Mackay residents

Rainee Shepperson
30th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT a time when businesses are going into hibernation, workers have lost their jobs and the economy is flailing, one Mackay restaurant has done the incredible.

Raj Sharma, owner of Roshni Indian Restaurant, is giving away a free meal to anyone who has lost their job due to coronavirus.

Roshni Indian is offering free meals to those who lost their job due to coronavirus.
Roshni Indian is offering free meals to those who lost their job due to coronavirus.

The incredible act of generosity is "the least he could do" to help those struggling.

"We are so fortunate to still be trading, any income is better than no income," he said.

"Some people lost their jobs overnight, they couldn't have planned for it, and to give them a warm meal when they need it most is the least I can do."

Mr Sharma said he was overwhelmed by how much the community had supported local restaurants during the pandemic.

He said Mackay business owners had been through the mining downturn and cyclones and had always weathered the storm.

 

Roshni Indian Restaurant owner Raj Sharma.
Roshni Indian Restaurant owner Raj Sharma.

"I have had a couple of customers call who were embarrassed about not being able to pay so I have given my staff clear instructions that if someone says they cannot pay, we don't ask further questions," he said.

"I have also had customers coming in wanting to pay forward or donate, and they didn't want to take no for an answer.

"I would like to hug those people but obviously I cannot. I just say namaste and thank you.

"It's those little acts of kindness from everyone that will get us through this together."

Roshni Indian Restaurant is located at 164 Victoria St. Phone 49985050.

coronavirus mackay freemeals mackay businesses mackay restaurants raj sharma roshni indian restaurant
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Workers will now have their wages paid by taxpayers under a historic $130 billion plan to keep Australians in jobs and on the books.

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase

        ISOLATION BOREDOM BUSTER: Fauna Fetchers’ online show

        premium_icon ISOLATION BOREDOM BUSTER: Fauna Fetchers’ online show

        News SUBSCRIBERS will be entertained, but also help the wildlife experts feed their...

        Construction to start on new coastal sub-division

        premium_icon Construction to start on new coastal sub-division

        News BUT the social-distancing rules of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a change to...