Restaurant identities blamed for $3000 food heist

WELL-KNOWN figures in the restaurant industry are believed to be behind the $3000 food heist at popular Italian eatery Beccofino.

In what is almost certainly an inside job, CCTV footage in the Teneriffe restaurant's cold room has resulted in full names of the alleged culprits being given to police.

The brazen duo - who look to be middle aged or older - used an angle grinder to break into the award-winning noshery late on Monday night.

They plundered fresh pasta, artisan cheeses, legs of prosciutto and duck, and sides of bacon, eschewing fine Italian wines for a few slabs of Japanese Asahi beer.

CCTV captures one of the men who robbed Italian eatery Beccofino of $3000 in food.

Co-owner Cordell Khoury described the pair as "grubs".

"If it is people in the cafe and restaurant industry, they might be stocking up their supplies - they were very selective about what they took - it's not right, but not everyone's normal," Mr Khoury said.

The thieves dismantled the main CCTV equipment installed by the body corporate but didn't bank on Beccofino having its own cameras.

"After sharing our CCTV footage on social media we got a tip off, telling us who the culprits are (thought to be)," Mr Khoury said.

Co-owner Paolo Biscaro said it appeared the thieves had "hospitality in their DNA".

"From their actions, such as closing the cold room doors, they are industry trained. It was calculated and they knew what they were doing," Mr Biscaro said.

He had no idea of the pair's motives but suggested it could be "hard times or drug-related".

"We really don't know, but all the things they stole are used for prepping dishes, or maybe they are flogging them off."

The robbery couldn't have come at a worse time, given the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mr Khoury said the team was staying positive.

"Rest assured, we are taking every precaution in these trying times and we'll keep feeding people as long as we can," he said.