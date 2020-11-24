Restaurant fined $5000 for Public Health Order breach

Byron Bay has been particularly busy with visitors of late. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

A BYRON Bay restaurant has been fined $5000 for breaching COVID-19 related Public Health Orders.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell said venues need to be aware of their responsibilities as thousands of school leavers arrive in the town this week.

Working under Operation Summer Safe 2020 and Operations Schoolies 2020, licencing officers conducted a deployment to Byron Bay between Saturday and Monday to assess venues' compliance with Public Health Orders.

Police will be keeping a close eye on COVID rule compliance as school leavers pour into Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss

Police attended a restaurant on Jonson St and observed a breach of the one person per four square metre rule, over a two-day period.

After further inquiries, police contacted the business owner on Monday and issued a $5000 fine.

"There are Year 12 students coming to Byron Bay from all across Australia, including Victoria, Queensland and Greater Sydney," Supt Roptell said.

"Our specialised licensing police will continue to conduct business inspections and compliance checks throughout the entire 'Schoolies' and 'Summer Safe' operations, to ensure venues have their COVID-Safety plans up-to-date and are doing their bit to protect the Northern NSW community."

Police are monitoring COVID-19 compliance as visitors flood Byron. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.