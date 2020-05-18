Menu
Subscribe
Restaurant bosses say rules ‘make no sense’

by Rosemary Ball
18th May 2020 9:28 AM
GOLD Coast eatery operators only able to host 10 dine-in customers maximum want to have more patrons if they have a bigger venue or alfresco areas.

"The new rules for the hospitality industry make no sense because one rule does not fit all," Sanctuary Cove's Artichoke restaurant owner Grant Madgwick said.

Sanctuary Cove's Artichoke restaurant owner Grant Madgwick. Photo: Supplied
Sanctuary Cove’s Artichoke restaurant owner Grant Madgwick. Photo: Supplied

The international chef, who has worked in hospitality for 40 years, said he was desperate for the Palaszczuk Government to review the stage one restrictions.

Mr Madgwick, along with The Fish Emporium's general manager Jarrod Kyle, believed businesses with larger square metreage should be allowed to seat 10 diners inside and another 10 outside their premise.

The Fish Emporium. Picture: Jerad Williams
The Fish Emporium. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Kyle said he was "biting his nails" to see if industry feedback would be considered before stage two on June 12 when 20 patrons were allowed.

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state had to move cautiously, because "health risks remain."

"It's understandable businesses want to get back to normal as fast as possible and so does the government," the spokesman said.

"Queensland's excellent response to managing the spread of COVID-19 has allowed us to take steps faster than some other states but health risks remain. Restrictions are constantly reviewed in line with the advice of the chief health officer."

Originally published as Restaurant bosses say rules 'make no sense'

