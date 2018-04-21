Menu
Login
Firefighters arrived at the resort to find the room filled with smoke.
Firefighters arrived at the resort to find the room filled with smoke. Allan Reinikka ROK220617aFiretra
News

Toxic smoke bomb explosion forces Qld resort evacuation

Francesca Mcmackin
by
21st Apr 2018 8:39 AM

A BEACHSIDE resort has been evacuated after a flea bomb exploded in the building, exposing nine people to toxic smoke.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were first called to the Clubb Coolum resort on David Low Way at 10.05pm yesterday, after a smoke alarm went off in the building.

On arrival, they found smoke issuing from the building after a flea bomb discharged.

The area was evacuated but three people in the resort had already been exposed to the toxic smoke, along with six emergency services officers who rushed to help.

Paramedics checked over all nine civilians and officers, but none required transport to hospital.

Police are not investigating the incident.

The Daily has contacted Clubb Coolum for further information, but management said no further information was yet available.

coolum coolum beach editors picks emergency fire firefighters smoke bomb
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News SLASH your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment at the same time, with this new State Government program.

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News If you missed out, don’t panic and read on

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    Local Partners