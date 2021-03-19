Residents told 'be patient' during COVID vaccination rollout

Northern NSW residents are being urged to be patient as the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues.

On Friday March 19, Healthy North Coast said as the staged rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, Phase 1b vaccinations supplies are due to start over the coming weeks.

Healthy North Coast chief executive Julie Sturgess said there's strong interest from the community in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Sturgess said across the region which encompasses the NSW North and Mid-North Coasts, more than 100 practices participating in this phase and many people will be able to get vaccinated by their own GP.

"We've been pleased that so many residents are keen to get vaccinated in this next phase, however, it's important to take the time to check your eligibility before making an appointment or calling your GP," Ms Sturgess said.

"If your GP is taking part in the vaccination program rollout, you may be contacted directly by the practice, when it is timely, about receiving your vaccination.

"All eligible Australians will have the opportunity to have this vaccination in the coming months."

Ms Sturgess said people can check their eligibility for Phase 1b, via the Vaccine Eligibility Checker.

If eligible, this will also provide the next steps to book online or contact a clinic or by calling the National coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

Participating general practices and Aboriginal medical services will start offering vaccination appointments to their existing eligible patients.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgess said people still need to take care.

"While there is low risk of contracting COVID-19 in our region at this current time, we need to stay COVID-19 safe," she said.

"Take this time to ensure your Medicare details are correct, continue to practice good hygiene, keep on top of local restrictions and understand how to isolate if you need to.

"If you're feeling unwell, get tested."

What you need to know

Vaccine Eligibility Checker - check when you are likely to get the jab

Phase 1b

* Is for the over 70s, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, adults with a specified medical condition, health care workers and critical high-risk workers.

* Those who are eligible under Phase 1b but whose regular general practice is not offering the COVID-19 vaccination will be able to make an appointment with their nearest participating General Practice Respiratory Clinic. These are located in Murwillumbah, Ballina, Casino, Yamba, Nambucca Heads and Kempsey.

* The rollout of Phase 1b over the coming weeks complements the significant vaccination program underway to protect our most vulnerable citizens in Phase 1a.

* More than 900 residents in Mid North Coast and Northern NSW aged care facilities have already received their first vaccination.

* Wednesday this week also saw the start of vaccinations for health care workers, which are delivered by our NSW Health Local Health Districts.