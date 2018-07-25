Residents set to fight highway noise

BATTLE FOR QUIET: Residents of Meerschaum Vale have not given up their fight for a low-noise pavement to be laid on the new Pacific Highway, though time is running out.

RESIDENTS of Meerschaum Vale aren't giving up the fight to have low-noise pavement laid on the Pacific Highway upgrade near their homes.

Cr Keith Williams said he would present a motion to the August Ballina Shire Council meeting.

The motion would ask the council to write to Roads and Maritime Services to spend the estimated $10million to extend low- noise pavement planned for a section of the new highway by about 10km to include the Meerschaum Vale area.

Cr Williams said the low-noise pavement would not only benefit the current residents, "but will last for decades to come."

The residents were told at a recent meeting that once the road pavement was laid, the low-noise pavement could not be retrofitted.

Tim Murphy, who has owned a house at Meerschaum Vale since the early 1990s, said the cost of low-noise pavement was not great in the "context of the overall project".

Sue Whiteman already has decided to sell her property after years of lobbying against the upgraded highway's route since it was chosen more than 10 years ago.

Ms Whiteman said the noise problem was one of a string of issues she had had with the RMS over the years, including a "lack of communication".

Gavin Monti's property had been in his family for 98 years, and some of his land was acquired for the new highway.

Mr Monti was to plant trees as noise mitigation.

These residents live 800m to 900m from the highway route.

The residents say RMS's noise measurements were taken inside homes, but Cr Williams said that many people spent time outdoors.

An RMS spokeswoman has previously said the RMS had looked into noise mitigation options since meeting with Meerschaum Vale residents last year.

She said the Operational Noise Review found "at-property treatment" would be both reasonable and feasible.

"Roads and Maritime will carry out further noise monitoring to confirm the noise mitigation measures," she said.