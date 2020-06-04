GRAPHIC: Residents living in fear of wild dog packs

Residents say they are too afraid to be in their own backyards due to packs of wild dogs which have been blamed for a savage attack on an alpaca.

A VICIOUS dog attack in the Tallebudgera Valley has left residents shaken over the number of wild packs roaming the region.

A resident who has lived in the area for a quarter of a century said last month her alpaca 'Chiff" suffered a near fatal attack after five dogs attempted to take down the beast.

Neighbours who witnessed the attack, which took place at 6am, told the Bulletin they heard a "horrific sound" before they found the pack of dogs "tearing the animal to shreds."

Chiff survived but was unable to be moved for days.

According to its owner this is not the first time the dogs had been spotted in the area, but Gold Coast City Council have said they have not detected an increase.

"We have definitely had a problem with the dogs," she said.

"I have known they were around the place but we have never had any animals attacked by them.

"My biggest concern has been the kids, one of the dogs we captured on the camera following my son walking down the driveway - I was just a little way in front of him.

"It is my fear they will have a go at someone."

Wild dogs in the back yard of another resident.

The woman said while the matter had been reported to authorities, they have been told it is their responsibility to deal with pests on their properties, despite their peri-urban zoning.

The neighbour who saw the attack told the Bulletin many in the area were concerned about the animals.

"They aren't native animals like dingoes, they are wild dogs hunting in packs.

"After seeing what I saw I am not keen to go out there in the back of my property, to be ambushed.

"... They are hunting in packs. I wouldn't go out on my land, I am not keen to go out there and be ambushed by wild dogs."

Chiff the alpaca, who was attacked by wild dogs.

Chiff suffered horrific injuries in the attack.

Brian Luxton, a banana farmer who has lived in the area for most of his life, said while there has not been a sharp increase in numbers, he believes the dogs have become more aggressive.

"There is a lot of council and state owned property out there which they roam on," Mr Luxton said.

"If I go up the top patch, I carry a rifle, because you just can't trust a pack of wild dogs.

"I would like to see more trapping done, but private owners need to jump through a lot of hoops to deal with the problem or bait.

"I have been around here for around 30 years and I do think they are getting bolder."

A spokesman for the City of Gold Coast said surveillance for and tracking of wild dogs in the Tallebudgera Valley area does take place.

"No increase in the number of wild dogs in the area has been detected during recent surveillance," the spokeswoman said.

"Council implements a program to monitor and trap wild dogs on Council property. Council also supports property owners and residents by providing advice and support (e.g. loan of traps)."

Council's Vector and Biosecurity Services will continue to monitor the situation in the Tallebudgera Valley area and will respond appropriately.

Originally published as Residents living in fear of wild dog packs