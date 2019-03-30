Menu
Login
SHOCK FIND: A South Burnett resident made a shock discovery at his local dump.
SHOCK FIND: A South Burnett resident made a shock discovery at his local dump. David Nielsen
Pets & Animals

Resident's horror find at dump

Claudia Williams
by
29th Mar 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 7:22 AM

WHEN Peter Notley was dropping rubbish at the Memerambi dump this morning, he was horrified to find a dog.

As the owner of three dogs himself, Mr Notely couldn't imagine leaving a pet at the dump, but that is what he suspects happened.

When he was driving into the Memerambi Transfer Station he said he saw a middle-aged woman driving a van who hid her face from him when he waved.

He thinks she was responsible for dumping the dog at 7am.

"It is a very disgusting thing to happen, it is animal cruelty," Mr Notely said.

He suspects the black dog was a kelpie mix due to its white chest and speckled-white body.

Mr Notely couldn't retrieve the dog himself, so he returned to the Memerambi Transfer Station with his partner who settled the dog, climbed inside the container and helped it out.

The dog then followed them home, but when they offered it water and food it slipped the chain and ran away.

"I hope someone knows who it is and someone finds the dog," Mr Notely said.

Mr Notely has not reported the matter to police.

abandoned animals abandoned pets animal cruelty dog dumped dump editors picks memerambi south burnett
South Burnett

Top Stories

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News Schoolteacher Sam Edwardes had a piece of flesh the size of a football chomped from his leg while surfing. This is how he survived.

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award