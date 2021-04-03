Menu
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
Rescuers use power cord to save man after CBD hole fall

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 12:15 PM
EMERGENCY crews used an electrical cord to pull a young man out of a four-metre deep hole in Darwin's CBD overnight.

NT Police were first called to the ordeal at 1.30am Saturday along Wood Street.

At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the pit.

Crews then performed a "vertical rescue" using an electrical cord.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a check up.

