Menu
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 8:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.