Around 7pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour where NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated a 60-year-old male who had apparently received stab wounds.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.