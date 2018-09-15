Menu
Login
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island.
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island. Contributed
Breaking

Rescue chopper called to island emergency

14th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

A HOLIDAYMAKER was winched off Fraser Island by a rescue chopper after he suddenly became ill this morning.

The middle-aged man suffered a medical incident and needed to be emergency airlifted from Sandy Cape Beach by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

An aeromedical crew winched a LifeFlight Critical Care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic onto the beach with a stretcher to administer treatment and stabilise the man.

The man was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On completion of the mission, the rescue helicopter was immediately re-tasked to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway.

fraser island holiday racq lifeflight rescue helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘I clean naked and make $100k’

    ‘I clean naked and make $100k’

    Business A WOMAN has revealed how her cleaning job earns her more than $100k each year — but her job comes with a catch.

    • 15th Sep 2018 2:54 AM
    What 12yo understands that adults don’t

    What 12yo understands that adults don’t

    Environment ARLIAN Ecker thinks Aussies are from another planet because of this

    • 15th Sep 2018 2:47 AM
    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Local Partners