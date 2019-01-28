Two trapped in vehicle as crash blocks Bruce Highway

Ambulance crews are en route to the scene.

Ambulance crews are en route to the scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

UPDATE 4.55PM: TWO people are trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews are working to free the two people, who were travelling together when the crash occurred. Both are suffering a number of injuries.

The spokeswoman also confirmed a third person, who is out of their vehicle, is being treated for injuries.

RACQ CQ Rescue is responding to the crash and the Bruce Highway.

There are also reports of a minor land slide in the area, which is causing a hazard to motorists.

UPDATE 4.45PM: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions due to a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed paramedics were treating patients at the scene however the severity of injuries are at this stage unknown.

BREAKING 4.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Initial information suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway, about 5km south of the Midge Point turnoff near Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics were en route. Police and fire crews are also responding.

Reports indicate some occupants of the vehicles may be trapped.

More to come.