A man who left a trail of crime behind him from Port Macquarie to the Tweed will soon be sentenced.
Crime

Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

Liana Boss
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A man who engaged in a spree of theft and dishonesty offences between Port Macquarie and the Queensland border will soon be sentenced.

Nathan Rowe, 34, from the Sydney suburb of Tregear, appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court via video link from custody on Friday.

Rowe, who has a lengthy criminal history, has pleaded guilty to a host of offences.

According to court documents, he was ultimately arrested at Tweed City Shopping Centre on May 23 last year, three days after he fled from the scene of a crash involving a stolen Nissan Navara in Nerang.

Along with breaking into homes and vehicles, court documents shed light on Rowe repeatedly getting access to the underground carparks of apartment buildings and rifling through locked and unlocked storage areas.

Late on the night of May 1 last year, Rowe was caught driving while his application for a licence had been refused.

At the same time, he tried to use another person’s business credit card to buy sausage rolls, meat pies, ice creams, iced coffee and cigarettes from a service station at Port Macquarie.

The next day, he broke into an apartment in Newcastle which was under renovations and not occupied, stealing a 60 inch TV, PlayStation 4 with 10 games, cash, two backpacks and lingerie and other items.

He accessed the underground carpark of a building on Pacific Parade in Lennox Head Head on the night of May 7, and stole a bag containing a camera and related items belonging to one of the residents.

Rowe smashed the rear windows of a car in Tweed Heads between April 14 and May 13 and stole a Queensland Border Pass and a bomber jacket from the car.

He caused $590 worth of damage to the car.

He had a silver MG vehicle, previously reported stolen from a Sapphire Beach property, in his custody in Cabarita on May 20. He had also altered the number plates.

Between May 17 and 20, Rowe broke into a Bogangar home and stole a huge haul of items, including 15-20 bottles of alcoholic spirits, a large amount of luxury jewellery, antique medals from a Queensland Grammar School, a toolbox and power equipment, a brand new credit card that was still in its envelope and pillow cases.

He loaded the property into a Nissan Navara, which he stole from the same home, and drove away.

Rowe is due to be sentenced for his crimes on March 12.

ballina crime break-ins northern rivers crime theft allegations tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

