Rental crisis forces family of five to live in caravan

COMPLEX MOVE: Bonville's Libby Crispin, moving to the Northern Rivers in a matter of weeks, is concerned by the lack of rentals in the region.

COMPLEX MOVE: Bonville's Libby Crispin, moving to the Northern Rivers in a matter of weeks, is concerned by the lack of rentals in the region. Keagan Elder

A FAMILY of five moving to the Northern Rivers will be forced to live in their caravan until they can find somewhere more permanent.

Libby Crispin, of Coffs Harbour, has applied for five rental places around the Alstonville, Lennox Head and Ballina area and been knocked back each time.

"We are moving to the Ballina area for my husband's employment," she said.

"We have three children, a dog and a cat, so a pretty average Australian family.

"We have sold our home in Coffs but wanted to rent for a while to get an idea of where we might like to live."

Ms Crispin said they were looking to rent in the range of $450 to $650 for very basic housing.

FAMILY MOVE: Libby Crispin, with dog Benji, will soon be moving to the Northern Rivers but has found finding a rental property next to impossible. Keagan Elder

"With the dog and cat we have only been applying at places that would consider pets," she said.

"That reduces our pool of choices considerably.

"We have applied unsuccessfully for five properties and despite having excellent references, offering to pay six months in advance and both being professionals, have been unable to secure accommodation.

"I don't understand what we are doing wrong and my excitement at joining a new community has evaporated with every knock back that we receive."

Ms Crispin said she read articles in The Northern Star on the rental crisis being felt in the Evans Head area.

"My heart goes out to people who don't have other options," she said.

The family has sold their house in Coffs Harbour and have to be up here by the end of the month.

"These knockbacks have forced our hand, so we will put our belongings in storage, live in our caravan and look around for a place to buy," Ms Crispin said.