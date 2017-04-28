23°
News

Renowned wildlife photographer headlines photo weekend

Adam Hourigan
| 28th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
Renowned nature photographer Steve Parish is the special guest at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention to be held in Grafton
Renowned nature photographer Steve Parish is the special guest at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention to be held in Grafton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF you've always wanted to know how to capture our luscious landscape, or take the perfect picture of our wildlife, there is a special opportunity coming next month to the Clarence Valley.

Renowned wildlife photographer Steve Parish will be visiting Grafton s as the keynote speaker for the Northern NSW Zone Photographic Convention, hosted by the Grafton Camera Club.

 

WILD PHOTOS: Photographer Steve Parish set to visit the Clarence Valley.
WILD PHOTOS: Photographer Steve Parish set to visit the Clarence Valley. DAVE HUNT

The convention is being held from May 19-21 and aside from Mr Parish, will offer speakers on subjects such as seascapes, preparing for a photoshoot, photojournalism, and Photoshop as well as specialised workshops.

The camera club has been working on the organisation for the event which will be held at the Grafton Community Centre in Duke Street, for almost 12 months. This has included securing the seven speakers for the convention, arranging the two optional workshops as well as co-ordinating the interclub photographic competition between the 11 camera clubs in the Northern NSW region.

In addition to presenting as part of the convention, Steve Parish is also offering a 4 hour workshop - The Joy of Photo Storytelling - on the Sunday afternoon following the convention. Duncan Fawkes will also offer a Yamba Sunset workshop on Friday evening May 19.

Both the convention and the workshops are open to the general public to attend with convention tickets available for only $70.

The photographic competition images will be on display for public viewing at the Community Centre on Friday May 19 from 4-6pm (gold coin donation). As part of the convention, photographs are entered by clubs into six competition classes in addition to a set subject for individual entries. The set subject is "Black on Black" for 2017, chosen by the Grafton Camera Club in the hope that it will get everyone thinking a little creatively.

More information is available at the website: http://terrylilley.wixsite.com/ grafton-camera-club /2017-northern-zone or by contacting president Michelle Thornton on 0427217698 or entries secretary Terry Lilley on 0418601439.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers art photography steve parrish

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Renowned wildlife photographer headlines photo weekend

Renowned wildlife photographer headlines photo weekend

STEVE Parish to speak at Camera Club zone convention.

Five things on Ballina Shire Council's agenda

Ballina Shire Council chamberPhoto Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

What you need to know about today's council meeting

CCTV uncovers identities involved in Anzac Day brawl

Police have identified several people involved in a 20-people brawl on Anzac Day

Police hone in on Anzac Day trouble makers

Remembering death of Paddy Bugden VC

Maxx Maxted's Anzac poem is highlighted with this Paddy Bugden memorial.

This year marks the centenary of the death of Alstonville hero

Local Partners

Renowned wildlife photographer headlines photo weekend

STEVE Parish to speak at Camera Club zone convention.

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

Lion King remake well under way

Fans eagerly awaiting Disney's live action remake of The Lion King have received another treat after it was revealed the studio has found its Timon and Puumba

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!