RENOVATORS DREAM: 5 homes under $300K

WITH the HomeBuilder grants being offered to boost construction, now is the perfect time to snap up a ‘fixer-upper’.

The grant provides eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

Alongside existing incentives, such as the First Home Grant, the grant makes buying a home in need of a renovation seem like a good option.

If you’re looking for a renovation project that won’t break the bank, here are some great properties on the Northern Rivers for less than $300,000, on sale at realestate.com.au right now.

1855 Sextonville Road, Dyraaba.

1. Looking for some divine inspiration?

This old church at Dyrabba has had a few renovations over the years, but now needs a new revamp.

The building has a loft with two bedrooms, and downstairs, a bedroom, kitchen and laundry, plus a large open space.

The block has mature hardwood trees, including silky oaks and was central to both Casino and Kyogle.

ADDRESS: 1855 Sextonville Rd, Dyraaba.

PRICE: $269,000.

LISTING: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-dyraaba-134711206

2465 Myall Creek Road, Bungawalbin.

2. Privacy among the trees.

A private, leafy 9.56ha property in Bungawalbin is the perfect place to get away from it all.

The block has a ‘Logan’ style home with three bedrooms, a modern bathroom with separate toilet, and spacious loungeroom with a combustion fire to warm you through the winter months.

There are front and rear decks on the main dwelling while the detached eat-in kitchen has ample cupboard and benchspace.

Water is supplied from two 5000 gallon poly tanks and also from a dam at the rear of the property.

There are several useful outbuildings some with power supplied.

Just 20 minutes drive to the sleepy riverside village of Coraki or 35 minutes to the white sandy beaches of Evans Head.

Some plant and equipment was included.

ADDRESS: 2465 Myall Creek Rd, Bungawalbin.

PRICE: $299,000

LISTING: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-bungawalbin-134709702

26 Churchill Crescent, Casino.

3. Looking for an investment

Situated in Churchill Crescent and set on a fully fenced 720.8 sqm block this 2 bedroom cottage currently has a long term tenant in place. The property has a spacious lounge room with airconditioning along with a combined kitchen and breakfast bar. If your looking to invest in the property market then this is your chance.

ADDRESS: 26 Churchill Crescent, Casino.

PRICE: $207,000

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-casino-134708686

3/12-14 River Street, Casino.

4. Located In The Heart Of Casino

This cladded three-bedroom home is close to the CBD and overlooks a leafy park on the Richmond River.

The three-bedroom house has period features such as fretwork and an ornate fireplace to restore back to their former glory.

The home has a rental potential of $320.00/week

ADDRESS: 3/12-14 River Street, Casino.

PRICE: $275,000

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-casino-133191062

1/12-14 River Street, Casino.

A second property was for sale next door.

Featuring the same outlook, this house has similar period features, including wide hallways, and French doors onto wide verandas

ADDRESS: 1/12-14 River Street, Casino

Price: $285,000

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-casino-133112358

25 Macpherson St, Woodenbong.

5. Two for the price of one

This property in the village of Woodenbong has two buildings – a two bedroom house and an old bakery.

The main house has already had some renovations done and has many “quirky features” reflecting the history of the 1930s built home.

The old bakery still has the original dough room with roller and shop area, with dual access.

The buildings sit on a large block with views to the Border Ranges and was close to the QLD border.

ADDRESS: 25 Macpherson Street, Woodenbong

COST: $275,000

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-nsw-woodenbong-134648734