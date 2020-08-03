Renovations help soccer’s problems on and off the pitch

THE winds of change are sweeping through Dunoon Football Club, and they hope their new renovations will improve referee and female participation.

The renovations will see $32,220 in federal government funding used to build a build a new female change-room for players and referees.

Dundoon Football Club secretary Rob Gatt said these improvements will continue the club’s strong numbers in women’s football.

“The rooms we will be building mean the women will have a dedicated space to change in … it was important for us to build a facility to help facilitate female participation at the club,” he said.

“Also referee participation, the fact that it includes a dedicated referees room, it’s an area that as a sport we need to focus on and we need to retain the referees.

“We can’t play without them so this facility will work towards our strategic objectives of encouraging referees to play.”

Dunoon has strong female numbers at the club, with the current 47 per cent female participation rate across the club sitting just below their strategic aim of 50 per cent.

“Our strategic target four years ago was to hit a 50 per cent participation rate for females and this year was the first year we got really close at 47 per cent … it’s been amazing to watch the growth in female participation,” Mr Gatt said.

CHANGES: Dunoon Football Club is extending its clubrooms to provide better change room facilities.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said the organisation was fully supportive of Dunoon’s plan.

“The whole thought process around facilities needs more consideration because … it’s a different world now so facilities we need to consider what’s appropriate,” Mr Mackney said.

“There was never any thought, 20 years ago, about female changerooms, it’s a different world and we need to get with the program and that’s why we applaud the investment.”

“I congratulate Dunoon United on this project, it will benefit the club and the whole community,” Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

