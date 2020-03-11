Renos on Lennox pub set to be finished within a fortnight

All Aspects Professional Plastering plasterer Shaun Wear on site at the Lennox Head pub.

All Aspects Professional Plastering plasterer Shaun Wear on site at the Lennox Head pub.

WORK on the renovations to the interior of the popular Lennox Hotel are set to be complete within a fortnight.

The pub's owner, Greg Campbell, said the renovations would "open the place up".

And that, he said, would give patrons greater access to one of the pub's greatest assets ‒ besides the cold beer, that is: the ocean view over Seven Mile Beach.

"The blokes have been working hard ‒ and working weekends ‒ to get the job finished," Mr Campbell said.

Work started about 10 days ago.

But, talking about beer, it's still flowing while the renovations are being completed.

Mr Campbell has owned the pub since 2006 and said it's been about seven years since the front bar area had a make-over.

The new-look interior will be open-plan, with heightened ceilings.

There will be a new stage, which will be used regularly for the Thursday night jam sessions, and the live bands on Friday and Saturday nights.

A large television also will be a feature.

The pub was built in the early 1970s, and it has been a social hub in the coastal village.

Former Australian representative rugby league great and Cronulla legend, the late Steve Rogers, owned the pub for a couple of years in the late 1980s.

It was called the Anglers Arms Hotel when Rogers was publican from 1989, but it was during this time the pub's name changed to the Lennox Point Hotel.

Rogers' son, dual international league and union star, and most recently a contestant on the Survivor television series, Mat Rogers, attended the former Ballina High School for a short time while the family lived at Lennox Head.

The pub has since been renamed The Lennox Hotel.

And while there have been a few changes in the pub's history, one thing that hasn't changed is the beach view.