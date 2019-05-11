Menu
Renée Zellweger plays Judy Garland in the movie Judy. Picture: AFP
Movies

Zellweger stuns as Judy Garland

by Staff writers
11th May 2019 11:03 AM

Renée Zellweger hasn't had a major acting role in three years, however the Oscar-winner has shown that she's still got it in the trailer for her new movie, Judy.

Zellweger, 50, plays actress Judy Garland in the final year of her life before a drug overdose killed her at age 47.

Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland is the first trailer for the biopic, Judy. Picture: Supplied
Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland. Picture: Supplied
It is Zellweger's first role since she headlined the 2016 film Bridget Jones's Baby.

She told People magazine that she spent two hours a day in hair and make-up to turn into the former child star.

"It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person," she said of preparing for the part. "I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them."

Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland. Picture: Supplied
Judy Garland in 1964. Picture: Supplied
Zellweger also took singing lessons and studied Garland's moves to transform into the star.

She co-stars with American Horror Story's Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans (Garland's fifth husband) as well as Michael Gambon in the role of her manager, Bernard Delfton.

Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones plays Lorna Luft. Picture: Supplied
Finn Wittrock plays Mickey Deans Judy Garland’s fifth husband. Picture: Supplied
Rufus Sewell plays her third husband, Sid Luft, with whom Garland had a daughter, Lorna (Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey), while Gemma-Leah Devereux plays a young Liza Minnelli, Garland's daughter with director Vincente Minnelli.

Lorna Luft with her mother, Judy Garland in 1967. Picture: Supplied
Liza Minnelli at her Broadway debut with Judy Garland in 1965. Picture: Supplied
Zellweger is the latest actor to play Garland with many trying their hand at impersonating the singer over the years.

Chrissy Amphlett gave a brilliant performance as Garland in The Boy from Oz musical, while Judy Davis won an Emmy for her take in Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.

 

Judy Davis as singer Judy Garland. Picture: Supplied
Chrissie Amphlett stars as Judy Garland. Picture: Supplied
The movie is set to hit cinemas in September.

