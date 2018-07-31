Red Bull slapped in explosive row

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Max Verstappen before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

THE end of Red Bull's alliance with engine provider Renault can't come soon enough - for either party.

Max Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner went hard at Renault after another engine failure forced the star driver out of the Hungary GP last Sunday.

Verstappen unleashed a furious outburst after being told to pull his car off track inside five laps when he was running fifth.

"Mate, really? Can I not just keep going? I don't care if this f---ing engine blows up," Verstappen said to his race engineer. "What a f---ing joke, all the f---ing time. Honestly. Argh."

Horner followed that by saying the DNF was "I suppose no surprise really".

"We pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines and for first class or state-of-the-art product and you can see it's quite clearly some way below that," he added.

"I'll let Cyril (Abiteboul, Renault's team boss) come up with the excuses afterwards."

But Abiteboul hit back when asked to respond to Horner's comments - and he didn't miss.

"Our bosses have stopped reading what Christian Horner is saying about us since 2015," he said.

"It's very clear that we don't want to have any dealings with them anymore. It's very clear it's done."

Verstappen has expressed regret on Instagram over his expletive-laden radio rant.

"Looking back on yesterday the disappointment is still there," wrote Verstappen, after four race retirements this season.

"However, I should not have used the words I did in the heat of the moment. Emotions were running high after a good start to the race.

"These frustrations came for a reason, after another unexpected engine failure, which have been happening too often over the past few years.

"We came to Budapest with high expectations and not being able to be competitive made it hard to swallow for us. I will go into the summer break hoping we will be back stronger after it."

Verstappen's Hungaroring retirement, which was caused when the MGU-K on his car failed, came just seven days after teammate Daniel Ricciardo dropped out at Hockenheim with another engine fault.

- with Sky Sports