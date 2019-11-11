Remembrance Day commemorations today

LEST WE FORGET: Remembrance Day services will be held in Ballina and Alstonville.

LEST WE FORGET: Remembrance Day services will be held in Ballina and Alstonville. Graham Broadhead

REMEMBRANCE Day services will be held today in the Ballina Shire.

A service will be held at the Ballina Cenotaph in Grant St this Monday from 10.45am.

The Ballina Christian Choir and the Ballina Shire Concert band will perform on the day.

Piper will be Graham Broadhead and bugler will be Keith Jackson.

In Alstonville, a commemoration will be commencing at 10.30am at the War Memorial in Elizabeth Ann Brown Park.

Attending the event at Alstonville will be Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan MP; State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith MP and Ballina Shire Council Deputy Mayor, Councillor Eoin Johnston.

The acting principal of Alstonville High School will also be attending, together with their school captains who will be laying a wreath, plus Year 10 Students.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

At 11 o'clock on 11 November 1918, fighting in the First World War came to a formal close as Germany, the Allied Powers and the United States concluded an Armistice.

Turkey and Austria-Hungary had ceased fighting some days earlier.

The result was a horrendous casualty list for all the major combatants that shocked their people. Total casualties for WWI are estimated at 20 million dead and 20 million injured.

Australia was a small nation with a population of fewer than five million. From this small population base, no less than 416,809 men enlisted of which 302,000 served overseas.

Of these, 62,000 were killed and 155,000 wounded. At least a further 8,000 died of war-related injuries after the war.

These figures do not include the neurological trauma inflicted on so many soldiers, which negatively affected their lives and those of their families for many years afterwards.

The Ballina RSL Sub Branch is celebrating 100 years of existence throughout 2019.