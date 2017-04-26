Remembering death of Paddy Bugden VC

Maxx Maxted's Anzac poem is highlighted with this Paddy Bugden memorial.

THIS year marks the centenary of the death of Alstonville's Paddy Bugden, and the awarding of the World War I Digger's posthumous Victoria Cross.

The Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch currently is organising a commemoration to mark the centenary of both events.

Pte Patrick Bugden enlisted in the army from Alstonville where his mother and step-father owned the Federal Hotel. They had previously owned the Billinudgel Hotel.

HONOURING PADDY: Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch president, Mark Quilligan. Graham Broadhead

Paddy was killed in action in Ypres in 1917.

Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch president, Mark Quilligan who served in the army and the Royal Australian Air Force, said it was the "fittest and the best” young Australians who went off to the First World War.

"Like so many of them, Paddy didn't come home,” he said.

"It's fitting that we commemorate the centenary of his death.”

Paddy was born at South Gundarimba on March 17, 1897.

He enlisted in the 31st Infantry Battalion on May 1916.

He fought in the Battle of Bullecourt in May 1917 and later the Battle of Polygon Wood in September that year.

It was while rescuing wounded men under heavy machine gun fire that Pte Bugden was killed on September 28, 1917, aged 20.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross in November, 1917.

He is buried in Hooges Crater Cemetery in Belgium.

The centenary commemorations of his death and the awarding of the VC will be held on September 16 at the Paddy Bugden Memorial at Alstonville and continue at the Anzac memorial at Elizabeth Anne Brown Park and end with a function at the Federal Hotel where Paddy and his family once lived.

Descendants of Paddy have been invited to attend.