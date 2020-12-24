“Remarkable” mayor resigns

LISMORE MAYOR: Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith has resigned from his role at council. Photo: Adam Daunt

LISMORE MAYOR: Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith has resigned from his role at council. Photo: Adam Daunt

In a shock decision Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has resigned his office.

Over the past few years Lismore City Council has faced a number of challenges including narrowly avoiding financial disaster, floods, bushfires, drought, rate rises and now COVID-19.

It is understood Cr Smith wishes to to concentrate on his business and family and said in a document seen by the Northern Star that this was “a difficut decision but a neccesarry one.”

Cr Smith will remain in the role until January 31, 2021 and councillors will elect a new mayor mmong themselves at the February 2021 meeting.

Cr Smith’s decision to step down makes him the third councillor to leave office at Lismore this year after councillors Gianpierro Battista and Greg Bennett both resigned in August.

Former mayor Jenny Dowell said Cr Smith, “will leave a remarkable legacy.”

“I really feel for him and Lismore and I can understand his decision,” she said.

“He has had a tough term of mayor which includes and the financial challenges and that of a very divided council.”

Ms Dowell said the increased pressure which came from social media is also an increasingly serious issues.

She said also the salary of mayor is not enough.

“A young mayor needs to have another job as the income is not sufficient ti support a family,” she said.

“And you have to be able to balance family, personal and a work life along with the 24 hour mayor responsibilities.”

Ms Dowell said Mr Smith’s term in office will be remembered as being “remarkable.”

“Isaac always had the community front and centre and was there to communicate the good and bad news,” she said,

“I wish him well and I hope he gets come peace.”

.It is understood Lismore City Council will issue a formal statement later today.