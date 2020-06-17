Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Crime

Remains found in missing person search

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jun 2020 7:30 PM

Human remains have been found in Melbourne's southeast during a search linked to a missing persons case.

Victoria Police said the discovery was made in a semirural area near Nixon Rd in Lysterfield about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The area was already being searched by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad "as part of an ongoing investigation".

"At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to a current missing persons case."

A post-mortem will be conducted and more information will be made available after the remains have been forensically tested.

Police do not believed the remains are linked to the cases of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared in Victoria's high country in March, or Lakes Entrance Dale Pantic who was last seen in April 2019.

Originally published as Remains found in missing person search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        premium_icon Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        News AUSTRALIAN pied oystercatchers are leaving the area and it’s not for lack of food, a new scientific paper proposed.

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News The dam would help to secure the region's future water supply

        5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        premium_icon 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        News New dam, recycled water projects, desalination plant on the table

        Detours announced by council due to roadworks

        premium_icon Detours announced by council due to roadworks

        News Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time