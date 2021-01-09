Relief as toilets get a sporting upgrade

REST ROOM UPGRADE: Lismore City Council has announced that they will commence a three month upgrade of the Oakes Oval public toilets as pat of the $12M sporting ground upgrade.

As part of the massive sporting redevelopment of Oakes Oval and Crozier Field, Lismore City Council has announced it will shortly begin an upgrade of public toilets facilities.

The demolition of the existing amenity block on Dawson St will start next week.

The new toilets are part of the $12 million state-of-the-art facility which links two key CBD sporting grounds will see Lismore kicking goals as the region’s top sporting hub.

The redevelopment includes new amenities for players and spectators, refurbishment of the Gordon Pavilion, and connection of the two sporting venues via an overhead walkway and viewing terrace.

The new public toilets on Dawson Street will be one of three new amenities blocks located throughout the Oakes Oval and Crozier Field precinct.

Demolition of the existing public toilets on Dawson Street will commence on Monday, January 11, with construction of the new amenities block starting a week later on Monday, January 18.

Construction is expected to take three months.

Council said that anyone needing public toilets during this time are advised to use facilities located on the corner of Keen and Woodlark streets, in the Clyde Campbell carpark or in Heritage Park.