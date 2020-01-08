Menu
Lennox Sanctum will be offering half price massage services, with proceeds going to Red Cross Australia.
News

Relax your body and help the Red Cross’ bushfire appeal

Javier Encalada
8th Jan 2020 2:25 PM

A LENNOX Head massage and health centre has announced a bushfire fundraiser.

On Wednesday, January 15, Lennox Sanctum will offer massages at half price, with proceeds going to Red Cross Australia’s bushfire appeal.

On the day, a 45-minute massage will be $50.

Senior massage therapist and owner Dee Driscoll said she is happy to be able to help those in need.

“My heart is so heavy as I feel our mother nature’s pain, the pain of the people and the pain of the lives lost” she said.

“I have felt paralysed with sadness and fear.

“But not anymore. Now, I want to roll up my sleeves, like so many Australians have done so, and take action”.

Lennox Sanctum has limited capacity but will see as many people as they possibly can.

“We need to care for our communities on a micro level, we need to ensure the health of our neighbours, so that it resonates out into the greater Australian community” Dee said.

Those interested can book online at www.lennoxsanctum.com.au.

bushfire fundraiser lennox head massage whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

