Rejected wife brutally insults husband

A gaslighting Married At First Sight husband has dumped his wife in a flippant statement before backflipping on the remark - with the move pushing his emotionally exhausted missus to hit him where it hurts: his saggy forehead.

There are some extraordinary examples of gaslighting on Wednesday night. Gaslighting is really the hot new past time. I've been trying to do it to people for years and, after tonight's showcase, I think I've finally mastered it.

Also tonight, we continue to play everyone's favourite new drinking game: sip every time Mishel is sexually rejected on national TV.

There’s literally no more alcohol to sip.

Because producers have no more flashback footage to replay, they're forced to roll everyone's audition tapes in an attempt to fill the 90 minutes of this episode.

"I've definitely gone with the fake boobs, the fake nails, the peroxide blonde hair. and the fake lips with the Gucci handbag," Michael growls in his audition tape about his former flames.

It's great to see producers worked tireless to pair him with the opposite of those girls. As we all know, Stacey has a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Wow she’s, like, the complete opposite.

In Jonnie's tape, he makes a shocking admission.

"I'm affectionate. I'm a very touchy person," he giggles.

Just wow. It's like a punch to the gut for Connie. Jonnie hasn't touched her once - he has been social distancing from her before it was enforced by the government.

Seb gets to see what Lizzie was like before she was a VIP.

Stars! Before they were famous.

And in Mishel's tape, she makes it clear that she's a sexual animal and wants a man who can keep up with her.

Watching the footage, Mishel is transfixed by the woman she used to be - the sex freak with a lust for life. What has she become? This sham of a marriage has dulled her.

"This girl is quite a sexually active person. I miss sex," she reflects.

It doesn't help when Steve's audition tape begins to play and she hears her husband describe his dream wife.

"I wanna be matched to someone mid-to-late 30s," he states. "On my last date, I got to the date, she turned around and straight away I went, 'Nup'. She was 49."

Ouch.

"I am 48," Mishel gasps involuntarily. "Nearly 49."

Steve pretends to be confused as to why Mishel is spiralling. He denies ever having said he was into younger women but it's literally on candid camera. Gaslighter! He could be the subject of that new Dixie Chicks song. Mishel picks up the remote, rewinds the tape and presses play.

"I wanna be matched to someone mid-to-late 30s," Steve's voice booms from the speaker. She rewinds again.

"I wanna be matched to someone mid-to-late 30s," she replays it again.

Then she fast-forwards.

"I went, 'Nup'. She was 49," we hear Steve snip again through the TV.

Steve still plays dumb and his denial devastates Mishel. She's not what her husband ordered and he won't even admit no matter how many times we hit the instant replay button.

Then she feels even worse when we point out they look like that judgy elderly couple from Gogglebox.

Mick and Di.

OK, playing these audition tapes right before the dinner party was actually a terrific idea, because now everyone's bitter and resentful and ready to pick fights while sipping from their individual carafes of wine. And John Aiken throwing an "honesty box" full of questions on the table is the match we need to start the fire.

Drew asks KC what sacrifices she would make for him. She gulps and says she will fly to Cairns every weekend. Obviously she must have had some kind of premonition that the coronavirus pandemic would shut down state borders and prevent her from catching any and all Rex flights to north Queensland. That's the only way she would've made that declaration. You win this time, KC.

Michael asks Stacey if she would've fallen in love with him if he wasn't the CEO of a booming ice cube conglomerate.

"Yes I would have. Because I went into the experiment financially comfortable. I didn't need you to be honest with you. That's it," she states.

Like all savvy independent women, Stacey has been following the advice issued by The Barefoot Investor as well as all Beyonce songs.

We get to Jonnie and Connie and it's just the same ol' story. Only this time there's a twist where Connie finally calls out her husband.

"Do you think I did everything I could to make this relationship work?" Jonnie asks her.

"No. I don't think you gave me your all. I think you could've kept fighting for me a little bit more, for us," she says. On one hand, we're proud of the confidence she has found. But on the other hand, she's basically annoyed at him for not being attracted to her. Not everyone can be attracted to everyone and that's OK. She should just be annoyed that he's too weak to give her the brutal truth.

"Honestly, I thought you came in for the wrong reasons," she continues. "But I think you stayed for the right reasons. I do think you came in for the wrong reasons, I do. And I think your audition tape … there was a lot of things said that, as his wife, it didn't feel right. From day dot he has always told me he's not an affectionate person."

Again, his admission that he loves affection would've hurt given that he has shown zero affection. But at the end of the day, this relationship is a car wreck and it needs to be written off and sent to the junk yard. There is no salvaging this mess.

It's around now Steve sniffs his finger.

Dinner party game: Stare at the person across from you while sniffing your finger with no explanation

Speaking of not getting the hint, we segue into Mishel and Steve's questions.

"WHY HAVE YOU NOT KISSED ME?" she gasps.

Steve fumbles the way he usually does when hit with this question and attempts to act like he's a big prude who treats kissing as something that's sacred.

"Any woman is going to feel ugly and rejected," Stacey drills into Steve. Excellent point, Stacey. You make a good case. You should consider studying to be a lawyer.

"Has my age been an issue for you?" Mishel reads the next question.

Despite all of us seeing his comments about age in the instant replay earlier in the episode, Steve assures Mishel he doesn't care about numbers. But then, he goes and drops a clanger.

"What you've taught me, Mishel, is second to none. I've learnt a lot more about dating slightly older women … and I think that is the direction I will go," he beams while patting her knee.

Ummm, wot?

"The direction you'll go? That's kind of indicating there's no direction for us …" she replies. She's so angry about that statement she doesn't even have time to be annoyed about being called a "slightly older woman".

As the show's expert, Mel Schilling goes and spells it out for us.

"He's just broken up with her!" she exclaims from the basement.

But again, Steve gives us a lesson in gaslighting and denies he just essentially ended his marriage.

Mishel tosses the question box aside and demands to know why Steve isn't sexually attracted to her.

Fill up your wine glasses, guys, the drinking game is about to move fast.

"Are you physically attracted to me? If not, why not," she asks.

"Well no," he replies, refusing to give a reason.

SIP!

There’s literally no more alcohol to sip.

Everyone starts yelling at him to list a roll call of all the physical traits he hates about his wife but he refuses.

"Steve just doesn't wanna hurt Mishel's feelings. But she needs to hear it," Connie tells us and, Connie, we've been saying the same thing about you and Jonnie.

Mishel is fed up with the run-around. She needs to be dealt the blow and she wants it now. The sooner her heart is shattered, the sooner she can repair it. Steve has essentially broken up with her tonight and then backflipped so he doesn't look like the bad guy. She has copped a lot tonight - so she decides to get her own jab in.

"If this was reversed, I would say I like your chest. Your chest is quite nice. But I don't like your forehead. I'd say let's go get some filler or something," she squawks.

Mishel, you’re a truth teller.

Mishel's hoping this insult pushes Steve to finally reveal what it is he's not attracted to. It doesn't work.

"The only thing I would probably suggest is I'm a tall guy and I normally date taller women," he offers.

It's a lie. Even Schilling is forced to Gogglebox the response form the basement.

"He made that up," she sighs.

"Not being honest, it actually hurts me more," Mishel stares into her wine glass, which is now empty because she's been playing the drinking game too.

Steve knows how to zig and zag his way out of the truth. And even though he seems void of feelings, Mishel did manage to crack the facade.

Steve has probably been feeling self conscious about his saggy forehead ever since she took that swipe. And now all of Australia has been informed about his prominent wrinkles, he wants desperately to fix it. But he can't. ScoMo has shut all salons and clinics and Steve will be forced to live with a wrinkly forehead for the foreseeable future. Maybe even six months. And by then, the time and stress will have made them worse.

Mishel, you won.

