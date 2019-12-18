Menu
OPENING: Paul Rippon, Clarence Property General Manager; Emily Rippon, Clarence Property Property Manager, and Simon Kennedy, Clarence Property Head of Property.
Refurbishment complete at commercial village

18th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
TWO popular businesses have confirmed they are staying put at a Ballina shopping centre, which welcomes new tenants after a  $2.2 million updrade.

Fund manager Clarence Property, on behalf of Westlawn Property Trust, has completed the refurbishment of their retail and commercial property Tamar Village Ballina.

The project will welcome six new tenants to the property, including Optimum Allied Health, North Coast NSW General Practice, North Coast Community College, Anytime Fitness and Biala Support Services.

Clarence Property is also excited to announce its own office is moving to Tamar Village this week.

Securing the famous Martin's Bakery and Tamar Village Pharmacy have been important lease renewals during the upgrade process, continuing to provide customers with convenience and service during the construction period.

The upgrade works incorporate a sophisticated entry statement, providing a modern experience for Ballina businesses.

External upgrade works included a refurbished alfresco area, new bathroom amenities, painting, landscaping, lighting and signage as well as a new facade and pavement stencilling, to create a stylish new look for Tamar Village.

Clarence Property has been committed to supporting the local community, using a number of local contractors for the duration of the development works and providing new employment opportunities for the businesses which have taken up residency in the refurbished Centre.

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey was happy with the community's reaction to the development.

