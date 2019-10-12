Menu
Trainer Peter Snowden with his Everest champion Redzel. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Redzel in great shape for Everest three-peat

by Lauren Wood
12th Oct 2019 2:45 PM

PETER Snowden isn't planning a rain dance before next Saturday's The Everest as he prepares Redzel for his tilt at a third straight victory in the bonanza race.

Snowden said he was confident in the seven-year-old's condition before the $14 million sprint but did not want to  even consider a three-peat.

"He's great. He's really good," Snowden said.

"I daren't even think about it, but all I can do is get him as good as I can.

"I'm really confident that the horse is in good order. What'll be on the day will be, but he's in good shape."

The gelding has proven form in wet weather and was particularly impressive last year's The Everest, which was contested in driving Sydney rain.

But the forecast dry conditions in the Harbour City next Saturday don't worry Snowden.

"He's the same (in the dry), but the others are at their best," he said.

"When it's wet, it probably dulls a couple of the others a little bit. When it's wet, he doesn't lose any pace - he's just the same.

"It is what it is. Last year, you couldn't have scripted it any better. It rained - poured rain - 20 minutes before the race, so it was almost as if it was meant to be.

"No (there'll be no rain dance), we've been lucky enough to win it twice. I'm more than happy with what we've done with the horse so far, so whatever happens on the day will be."

