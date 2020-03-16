Reds players worried by coronavirus pandemic

Newcastle celebrates after scoring the teams third goal in a 3-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Newcastle celebrates after scoring the teams third goal in a 3-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek says the coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on worried players.

Verbeek revealed Riley McGree had concerns about being infected after Adelaide crashed 3-0 to Newcastle Jets at Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday.

"In the locker room I asked Riley "what's wrong" and he said "I'm feeling tired, bad cough and my throat is painful and he called the medical staff and asked if it's not the symptoms of corona (virus),'' Verbeek said.

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"And he (the doctor) said "it isn't and you don't have to go to the hospital" but he's still complaining about the health he wasn't the same Riley we saw two or three weeks back."

The Dutchman also refused to concede the Reds season is effectively over despite the threat of the coronavirus suspending the A-League after another horrifying defeat at Hindmarsh.

Adelaide United’s James Troisi in the 3-0 loss to Newcastle Jets at Coopers Stadium. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

Adelaide shipped eight goals in its past two home matches after last week's 5-1 belting to Western United.

The club is seventh after a fourth consecutive loss - on equal points with sixth-placed Western and must face the top five clubs - if the competition stays alive before the finals.

Verbeek was pleased with rookie forwards Mohamed Toure, 15, and Kusini Yengi, 21, who were unleashed in the 63rd minute in a bid to refresh his jaded side.

The pair did add speed to the Reds attacking forays after the Jets had already bagged three goals from Roy O'Donovan, Matthew Millar and Steven Ugarkovic.

"We're not finished we have five games to go and even though we lost, it was better than last week, it was not good enough,'' Verbeek said.

"We have a bye next week and that's helping.

"Hopefully Ben (Halloran) has recovered not from injury from illness, I hope in the last few weeks and there is good competition when the young guys (Yengi and Toure) come in they bring in a lot of energy in the team.

Roy O'Donovan is tackled by James Troisi in United’s 0-3 loss to the Jets. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images.

"That's good but still we have to improve."

Verbeek said striker Kristian Opseth should also return to action after a kick to the ankle during Saturday's training session sidelined the Norwegian against the Jets.

And he said dropping 18-year-old Louis D'Arrigo for Mirko Boland in a defensive midfield role on Sunday was also justified after he also axed Michael Maria for Ryan Kitto.

Maria replaced Kitto at left back in the 63rd minute.

"I wasn't satisfied about the team from last week and Louis didn't play well,'' Verbeek said.

"It was not only him but there was several players and I think it was the moment for Boland who was several times out with injury and he trained very well and was competing with Louis.

"And if you don't play well, it's easy for the trainer (coach) to change the team but now there's a reason why Louis didn't play but he wasn't the only one."