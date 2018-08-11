Menu
RAPT WITH WRAP: Big Banana GM Michael Lockman and Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter General Manager Richard Jones help wrap the icon.
Red tape around Coffs icon turns heads on the highway

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

APPEARING as though it's been cordoned off in red tape, passing motorists may be assuming the worst has taken place at Coffs Harbour's iconic Big Banana.

But there's no need for concern - the striking highway display has a considerably less sinister meaning.

In celebration of Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day appeal, emergency service tape has been tied around the Big Banana today.

Rescue Day celebrates the vital role Westpac Helicopters play in responding to emergencies and saving lives across Northern NSW every day.

General Manager Richard Jones said the service's partnership with the Big Banana provided the perfect opportunity to remind the community of its important work.

"Rescue Day is an annual event we have to try and remind the wider community of the work of the helicopter and the fact that in 35 years no one has had to pay," Mr Jones said.

"It's been great, we've had a lot of toots from people driving past and there's been a lot of social media activity.

"We just want to remind people that we're a network and every single link in the chain needs to be strong.

"Our wonderful mates at the ambulance service, doctors, nurses and all the first responders in the regions play a vital role.

"It's a strong system no one needs to pay for, so a small donation from a lot of people makes a big difference."

Operating since 1973, it's the largest non-profit search and rescue and aero-medical service in Australia.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To make a donation, visit: http://www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/.

big banana coffs harbour rescue day westpac life saver rescue helicopter westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners