Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A shark has left a group of teenagers shaken after it took a bite at one boy’s surf ski.
A shark has left a group of teenagers shaken after it took a bite at one boy’s surf ski.
News

‘Red-eyed’ shark attacks teen’s surf ski

by Patrick James
2nd Feb 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "red-eyed" shark took a bite out of a teenager's surf ski just off the coast of Glenelg on Tuesday evening.

Jed Ffrench, 17, was paddling with a group of four other teenagers about 2km off the shore at Glenelg when he felt a "big thud" and saw a "red-eyed shark" taking a bite out of his surf ski.

Jed Ffrench stands next to his surf ski after paddling ashore. Picture: Dan Demaria
Jed Ffrench stands next to his surf ski after paddling ashore. Picture: Dan Demaria

The boys, a group of training Surf Life Savers, were about 2km from the shore, further out to sea than they usually train.

They could not gauge the size of the shark, but distinctly remembered its "bright red eyes" staring at them in the water.

The shark disappeared, prompting the group of boys to paddle as quickly as they could back to shore.

A separate group of Surf Life Savers Nippers were also training at the time, and evacuated the water.

None of the teenagers were injured. The shark may have been a bronze whaler.

 

Jed Ffrench, 17, was about 2km off shore at Glenelg and felt a big thud when a shark bit his surf ski. Picture: Dan Demaria
Jed Ffrench, 17, was about 2km off shore at Glenelg and felt a big thud when a shark bit his surf ski. Picture: Dan Demaria

 

 

Originally published as 'Red-eyed' shark attacks teen's surf ski

shark attack wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prawns: Eat them, but don't use them as bait

        Premium Content Prawns: Eat them, but don't use them as bait

        News “This is not something we want to see in areas like Ballina, Tweed, Evans Head or Byron Bay.”

        ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        Premium Content ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        News Business owners are looking forward to the upgrade of the main street.

        Shocking number of NSW kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of NSW kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of NSW kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?