Red Cross asks you to knock on their digital door this year

EVERY May for 55 years, the Salvation Army has knocked on the doors of Australian households as part of the Red Shield Appeal.

But this year the charity is changing things up and going digital in response to COVID-19's impact on social contact.

Salvos living in communities from Cairns to Albany are asking locals to become digital fundraisers by going to digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au and using a suburb or postcode to find their nearest Red Shield Appeal to help those doing it tough.

The Salvos hope to enlist 10,000 virtual collectors to sign up and fundraise for the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock on May 23 and 24 to help meet the challenging times ahead of us.

The Northern Rivers Salvation Army's captain Philip Sutcliffe said Australians are facing an economic and social crisis unlike anything witnessed in recent decades.

"We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we've ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians," he said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have.

"The money raised from the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock will stay locally in the Northern Rivers and help fund meals and food programs, provide assistance to kids in need within the community and provide Hampers of Hope at Christmas."

Relationship manager for The Salvation Army in the Northern Rivers, Rowan Johnstone, said it's easier than ever to volunteer your time and help raise money for those in need.

"We are asking our local communities in the Northern Rivers and Tweed Valley to partner with us to provide the critical care needed as we face these challenging times," Mr Johnstone said.

"We know when the chips are down, Aussies come together and do what they can to give hope, this is no more important than now."

Sign up and volunteer to fundraise: digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au

Or to donate, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).