Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Your Story

bmuir
by
8th Apr 2019 9:18 AM

Did you know that the foil wrapping from all the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?

Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable of all products. In Australia, it is usually made into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could become the aluminium in a can of soft drink or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

It is preferable for people to scrunch up their foil into fairly big balls.

So, once you've eaten your Easter eggs, scrunch them up into a big ball and put the foil into the yellow recycling bin.

The best part about scrunching up your wrappings is that no one will ever know how many Easter eggs you have consumed.

Happy Easter and happy recycling.

easter recycling

