Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

Burnout on national highway: To a crowd of cheering pub patrons, he pulls a burnout across two lanes of the Pacific Highway.

TO a cheering crowd filming from a pub balcony, a Holden Commodore ute cuts doughnuts on the national highway.

Cutting rubber across two lanes of the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour, the vehicle comes within centimetres of parked vehicles, drives down the southbound lanes the wrong way and mounts a median strip before speeding off.

The video has today surfaced on social media, capturing the daring stunt, which reportedly happened on Saturday night and is now being investigated by police.

Sharing of the video on Facebook comes after NSW police recently announced a crackdown on car hoons on the North Coast.

In one recent incident Bucca residents helped police catch up with a culprit behind a series of burnouts in their neighbourhood.

After rings of rubber were laid across the roadway at several spots, police caught up with the alleged car hoon nearby as he was changing the rear tyre on his ute after it had blown out.

In New South Wales, it is an offence to organise, promote, participate in or photograph somebody else drag racing or doing burnouts.

The maximum penalty is a fine of $3,300, or if you have committed this offence before, a fine of $3,300 can be imposed along with nine months' imprisonment or both.