Recap: Holmes makes mark in NFL debut

VALENTINE Holmes' NFL debut is in the books with the former Sharks flyer seeing limited action in the New York Jets 31-22 preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Holmes got on the field in the fourth quarter, playing a couple of series at running back and looking comfortable with ball in hand.

The 24-year old was effective in the passing game, pulling down three catches for 30 yards, including two first downs on back-to-back plays.

He also recorded three carries for six yards and made some nice plays on the Jets' final drive of the night, which ended in a Greg Dortch touchdown off fourth-string quarterback Luke Falk.

Holmes didn't get the chance to return any kicks or punts, but it was a promising debut for the Queenslander.

Whatever happens from here, Holmes is an NFL player.

However, he still faces a tremendously difficult battle to make the active roster.

But Holmes showed enough promise to possibly merit more playing time in the preseason - the fourth match against Philadelphia on August 30 is expected to be the next time he sees live snaps.

Holmes showed good speed and evasion in the open field and seemed a more dangerous option than fellow running back Trenton Cannon, one of his main competitors for a playing time.

However Dortch, a rookie out of Wake Forest, seems to have the inside running.Holmes did struggle in a few pass protection situations, which is to be expected given his inexperience.