Recall on popular small hatch and dual-cab utes

A recall notice has been issued on 85,863 Ford Rangers.

The recall affects 85,863 Ford Rangers built between May 23, 2011, and May 20, 2015, as well as 42,907 Ford Fiestas constructed between May 27, 2010, and September 1, 2016.

The Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities announcement says "the pawl spring tab in a side-door latch may break” which will prevent the door from latching.

"In certain situations where the door is able to be closed, the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury. If the door opens while the vehicle is in use, the occupant may fall out,” the recall statement says.

Ford will contact affected customers, and consumers should quote safety recall 18S06 when booking a diagnosis appointment and repair.

Owners who have already discovered this defect should immediately contact their nearest Ford dealer for a diagnosis appointment.

Click here to see if your VIN is on the recall list.

For further information, contact any Ford dealer or the company's hotline 1800 503 672.