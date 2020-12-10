Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warning for recall from KMart
Warning for recall from KMart
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

letterspromo
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart

This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

More Stories

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        Premium Content BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        News THE number of cases of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest in the area had a sustained increase in Northern NSW this year.

        Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        Premium Content Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        News A story by a locally-grown filmmaker has become an Audible Original

        Use it or lose it: Subsidised sports vouchers run out Dec 31

        Premium Content Use it or lose it: Subsidised sports vouchers run out Dec 31

        News THE Active Kids Vouchers are one of the most popular sporting initiatives...

        Free ride: be part of new series filmed on a courtesy bus

        Premium Content Free ride: be part of new series filmed on a courtesy bus

        News NEW film project is a mix of scripted “comedy with heart”, showcasing local and...