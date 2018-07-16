Menu
Login
Amanaki Mafi has been granted bail and is expected to return to Australia in the coming days.
Amanaki Mafi has been granted bail and is expected to return to Australia in the coming days.
Sport

Rebels’ star bailed after assault charge on teammate

by AAP with staff writers
16th Jul 2018 11:41 AM

MELBOURNE Rebels star Amanaki Mafi will be allowed to return home after appearing in a New Zealand court accused of assaulting teammate Lopeti Timani.

Loose-forward Mafi appeared in Dunedin District Court on Monday charged with injuring with intent to injure over an incident in the South Island town of Dunedin.

The alleged attack came after the visitors lost 43-37 to the Highlanders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old entered no plea and was granted bail.

He is understood to be returning to Melbourne this week.

The terms of his bail mean he cannot associate with Timani.

His case has been scheduled to return to court in August, although he won't have to appear in person.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Sunday night the Tongan-born loose forward had been involved in an incident involving Wallabies lock Timani.

It understood no other players were involved.

Police in a statement said the victim had received moderate injuries but did not need to be hospitalised.

"The alleged victim … received moderate injuries following the incident," a NZ Police spokeswoman said.

"He did not require hospitalisation.

Mafi signed on with the Rebels in 2016 and played for Japan in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He was already expected to leave the Rebels at season's end and join the Sunwolves, with national coach Jamie Joseph wanting his players to return home in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup to be played in Japan.

Related Items

amanaki mafi lopeti timani meblourne rebels rugby union super rugby

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners