Rebel’s setback in defamation payout

HOLLYWOOD star Rebel Wilson went to court on Thursday hoping to claw back more than a million dollars spent fighting Bauer Media, but had her application refused.

The Pitch Perfect actress was in September awarded a record $4.5 million defamation payout after Bauer was found to have painted her as a serial liar in a series of articles in May 2015.

Wilson spent close to $1.5 million on the 22-day trial and wants the majority of her costs repaid.

Her lawyers argued she should get at least $1.3 million back, asking Victorian Supreme Court Justice John Dixon to assess and award a "gross sum costs order". However, Justice Dixon refused the application.

That means Wilson's legal costs will now be determined by the standard route via a dedicated costs court.

"First, although a purpose of awarding a gross sum costs order may be to avoid delay and expense, it cannot be assumed that in a particular case, such an assessment will be more time and cost efficient than taxation," Justice Dixon said in his written judgment.

Wilson and Bauer Media will head to a costs court to negotiate how to divide her legal costs. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"Nor can it be assumed that a gross sum assessment will be simpler."

Wilson may now need to wait until the end of 2018 before recovering her fees.

Last year, Wilson was awarded an "unprecedented" sum of money after a jury found articles published by Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, New Weekly and Ok! claimed she faked her way to Hollywood.

On Twitter, she wrote: "Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles ... Justice Dixon has awarded me a record sum and I'm extremely grateful for that. It is four times the Australian record."

She said she was "looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I've received".

- with AAP