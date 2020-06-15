Rebel opens up about weight loss

Aussie actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss journey as she works towards her goal of hitting 75kg by the end of the year.

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, said she's on a "health mission" involving gruelling morning work out sessions made extra difficult by COVID-19 lockdown.

It comes after she told fans on Instagram earlier this month that she's working hard to achieve her goals in 2020.

"I'm on a health mission, it's called the "year of health for me," Wilson told the program.

"I've been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups," she revealed.

"Now it's getting cold in the mornings so I'm glad the gyms are reopening."

Rebel Wilson in Sydney showing off her body transformation during COVID isolation with actor Hugh Sheridan. Picture: Instagram

Over the past few weeks Wilson has been showing off the results of her major fitness overhaul after vowing to make 2020 her "Year of Health".

The Australian actress posed in grey activewear and a large straw hat as she enjoyed the sunshine on Sydney Harbour in the new pictures shared on Instagram over the weekend.

"Australia you cheeky possum!" Wilson, 40, captioned the album.

Rebel Wilson shows off the results of her ‘Year of Health’. Picture: Instagram.

It comes after she publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

He said he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

Wilson is set to appear as host of Amazon Prime Video's LOL: Last One Laughing, which launches on the streaming service on Friday.

