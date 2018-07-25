Menu
Login
A motorist fills his car up with fuel from the petrol bowser. Picture: Brendan Radke.
A motorist fills his car up with fuel from the petrol bowser. Picture: Brendan Radke.
News

Real-time fuel prices to go live within months

by Jack McKay
25th Jul 2018 1:53 PM

QUEENSLAND motorists will have access to the State Government's new real time fuel price monitoring scheme before Christmas.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham revealed today that the two-year trial program would kick off in December, with fuel retailers required to provide updates within 30 minutes of changing their price.

The prices would be published on existing smartphone apps and websites, including Motormouth, Gasbuddy and the RACQ.

Dr Lynham said compliance costs for retailers would be kept to an absolute minimum and that he does not expect price providers, like Motormouth, to start charging motorists.

"This will enable motorists to find the cheapest price in town," he said.

"If you shop around, you'll do well.

"We're working with independent fuel retailers and the RACQ to ensure we get this right for Queenslanders."

The government's move to introduce the scheme follows pressure from the LNP Opposition, which had initially promised to introduce a program similar to NSW.

Dr Lynham described the Opposition's policy as a "knee-jerk reaction" that would have led to more red tape and compliance costs.

"This is a vastly different scheme to the LNP scheme," he said.

"We're using existing apps, we're using existing private enterprise.

"The LNP scheme was a government app that competed against private enterprise."

editors picks fuel fuel prices live prices queensland

Top Stories

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News COUNCILLOR wants low-noise highway pavement extended by 10km.

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News Get your first look of these $15 million facilities

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events

    Local Partners